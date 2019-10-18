The market will accelerate at a CAGR of about 13% between 2019-2023

The report, lung cancer therapeutics market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the lung cancer therapeutics market includes:

Lung cancer therapeutics market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Type Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Bristol-Myers Squibb Company F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Merck Co., Inc. Pfizer Inc. Novartis AG



Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type

Non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Strong prevalence of lung cancer will drive the lung cancer therapeutics market

Factors such as changes in lifestyle of people and increase in geriatric population have significantly increased the number of new cancer cases, especially lung cancer. The highest incidence of lung cancer is found among African-Americans, followed by Caucasians. Rising incidences of lung cancer is creating a huge opportunity for the vendors of the market.

Advent of regenerative therapies An emerging trend in the lung cancer therapeutics market

Targeted therapies such as immunomodulators do not fully cure lung cancer indications. This is encouraging various companies to develop regenerative therapies such as gene therapies through various research and development activities. Regenerative therapies do not cause any adverse effects and are in the early stages of development.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

