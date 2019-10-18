Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Magisch! Weg frei für die >Milliarden-Chance< im Pennystockmantel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905394 ISIN: US6536561086 Ticker-Symbol: NSY 
Tradegate
17.10.19
09:53 Uhr
134,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,74 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NICE LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NICE LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,00
136,00
21:48
133,00
135,00
21:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NICE LTD
NICE LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NICE LTD ADR134,00-0,74 %