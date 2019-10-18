The market will accelerate at a CAGR of close to 4% between 2019-2023

The report, spasticity treatment market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the spasticity treatment market includes:

Spasticity treatment market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Type Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Spasticity Treatment Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification ALLERGAN F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Ipsen Pharma Pfizer Inc. UCB S.A.



Spasticity Treatment Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Spasticity Treatment Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type

Drug therapy Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Physical therapy Market size and forecast 2018-2023

The availability of advanced technologies for drug delivery will drive the spasticity treatment market

Oral medication and physical therapy or intravenous therapy are proved to be ineffective in many patients. This is encouraging companies to develop novel drug delivery systems that improves treatment efficacy by delivering drugs to the target site. It also eliminates the side effect associated with oral spasticity medications and offers maximum benefits at a minimum dosage.

Advent of neurostimulation devices An emerging trend in the spasticity treatment market

The prevalence of spasticity is rising. In addition, patients find drug and physical therapy unpleasant because they offer short-term efficacy with adverse side effects. As a result, vendors are developing devices such as neurostimulation devices, which are used in combination with the available medications. The introduction of such new devices is attracting the attention of patients and healthcare practitioners.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Browse Related Health Care Reports:

Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market 2019-2023The global duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 37% during the period 2019-2023. The duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics size will increase by USD 2.23 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

