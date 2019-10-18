The market will accelerate at a CAGR of close to 4% between 2019-2023
The report, spasticity treatment market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005417/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global spasticity treatment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report
The report on the spasticity treatment market includes:
Spasticity treatment market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Type
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Spasticity Treatment Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- ALLERGAN
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Ipsen Pharma
- Pfizer Inc.
- UCB S.A.
Spasticity Treatment Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape
- Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
Spasticity Treatment Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type
- Drug therapy Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Physical therapy Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
The availability of advanced technologies for drug delivery will drive the spasticity treatment market
Oral medication and physical therapy or intravenous therapy are proved to be ineffective in many patients. This is encouraging companies to develop novel drug delivery systems that improves treatment efficacy by delivering drugs to the target site. It also eliminates the side effect associated with oral spasticity medications and offers maximum benefits at a minimum dosage.
Advent of neurostimulation devices An emerging trend in the spasticity treatment market
The prevalence of spasticity is rising. In addition, patients find drug and physical therapy unpleasant because they offer short-term efficacy with adverse side effects. As a result, vendors are developing devices such as neurostimulation devices, which are used in combination with the available medications. The introduction of such new devices is attracting the attention of patients and healthcare practitioners.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2023
Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/global-spasticity-treatment-market-industry-analysis
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Advances in SDB
- Advances in underwater imaging technology
- Increasing penetration of AI
Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.
For More Information Click Here
Browse Related Health Care Reports:
- Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market 2019-2023The global duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 37% during the period 2019-2023. The duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics size will increase by USD 2.23 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005417/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: https://www.technavio.com