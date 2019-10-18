Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Magisch! Weg frei für die >Milliarden-Chance< im Pennystockmantel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ND ISIN: US5560991094 Ticker-Symbol: M55 
Tradegate
18.10.19
19:16 Uhr
9,950 Euro
-0,350
-3,40 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
MACROGENICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACROGENICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,800
9,850
22:00
9,750
9,900
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MACROGENICS
MACROGENICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MACROGENICS INC9,950-3,40 %