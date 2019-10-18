Calamus Enterprises LLC: What's The Typical Costs For Commercial Kitchen Hood Cleaning Services

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2019 / For commercial kitchens, it's vital to keep all areas and equipment clean and safe for workers. This can include floors, walls, equipment and just about everything else in between.

One of the biggest components of a commercial kitchen is the kitchen exhaust hood system. A kitchen hood is one that can easily get caked with grease, dirt and other grime that can be hard to clean. This is why hiring only a professional hood cleaning company is critical.

But are all kitchen hood cleaning companies the same? Do they offer the exact same type of services (and level of service)? What about pricing? Is there a big variance? What should you look for, and what should you avoid?

The truth is, when you're looking for a reputable and reliable commercial kitchen hood cleaning company and/or service, it's important to simply not just invest in the lowest price service you can find. As they say in most cases in life, "You get what you pay for". And when it comes to commercial kitchen hood cleaning services, this is almost always the case.

Let's take a closer look as to why pricing shouldn't be the only determining factor when it comes to selecting the right kitchen hood cleaning company.

A Realistic View of Pricing

(And What You Really Need To Know)

In many cases, people and/or restaurant owners who run a commercial kitchen for their business are always looking to keep maintenance costs to a bare minimum. They ultimately want the best services, but for the lowest prices.

When it comes to cleaning commercial kitchen exhaust hoods, filters, ducts, and fans, going "cheap" can be a huge mistake. Sure, there are cleaning service companies who may offer to do this kind of job for as low as $300. This may seem like a fantastic deal on the surface, but as you'll quickly realize, you'll be wasting your time and money.

Many of these companies who simply compete on price tend to cut corners or take shortcuts in their service offerings. Their level and quality of service are simply not up to NFPA-96 Standards.

These companies may implement certain "tricks" to make it look like everything is cleaned, but in reality, it's not. Sometimes companies will go as far as using WD-40 to give a kitchen hood shine instead of proper stainless-steel polishers. This is just one simple example of one of the many sneaky shortcuts many of these companies may try and pull.

Many of these companies simply don't care about doing a thorough job. In fact, many of them will relay that insurance companies will pay anyway if something bad were to happen in the kitchen. If any cleaning company says this, you need to clearly see it as a HUGE red flag.

"Remember, your business is an investment. You have to take care of your investment for it to pay dividends. If you don't properly maintain your equipment, it will impact not only your employees but also your revenues."

Does this mean that you have to choose the most expensive Commercial Kitchen Hood Cleaning service available to you?

No.

The key is only hiring a company with an outstanding reputation for getting great results (and a long-running track record).

When you hire a "cheap" commercial kitchen hood cleaning company, this is what will typically happen. They will come in, offer their service, and take shortcuts. This means they will not use proper cleaning supplies and equipment to get the job done right. Not only do you end up paying their fee, but you end up having to RE-HIRE a more expensive and professional (yet competent) company to come in and do the job right.

Not only do you end up paying twice to get the job done correctly, costing you more money than it should, but it will also lead to a lot more hassles and wasted time and energy for you. This is why it's important to note that if you want to get the job done right, don't always go for cheap.

By getting your kitchen hood cleaned several times a year, by a trustworthy and proven professional cleaning service, not only will it allow you to meet all standards, but it will also help you avoid costly fires. There should never be cooking oil dripping from hoods directly onto stoves or grills where food is being cooked. Also, filters should be properly cleaned every week by kitchen staff, yet many restaurants or food businesses fail to do this.

At a minimum, commercial kitchen hoods and all corresponding equipment should be cleaned several times a year. Residential commercial kitchen hoods can be cleaned professionally once a year.

The deep cleaning services provided by CE Kitchen Hood Cleaning offers you the reliable, proven and trustworthy services you need to get the job done right every single time.

We use a top-of-the-line Sanitech Mark 3 sanitation steam cleaning system that removes grease and gunk, without harsh chemicals or detergents.

We're experts when it comes to kitchen hood cleaning, and it shows in the high quality of our services and superior work ethic. We never take shortcuts. We are never simply "cover-up" dirt or grime. And we never sneak in any hidden fees or charges.

We've simplified the entire process for you, with a minimum starting price of $500. We fully understand we're not the cheapest commercial kitchen hood cleaning service on the market, but we're fully confident we're one of the absolute best. If you'd like to get a custom quote, simply reach out to Sam Ipina or Mike Calamus also check the website https://www.cehoodcleaning.com/.

CONTACT:

Sam Ipina

301-215-0825

info@steamcleaning.us

SOURCE: Calamus Enterprises LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563533/Whats-The-Typical-Costs-For-Commercial-Kitchen-Hood-Cleaning-Services