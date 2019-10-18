Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2019) - Jasper Mining Corporation (TSXV: JSP) (the "Corporation" or "Jasper") is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Seo, CPA, CA, has been appointed to serve as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Seo previously worked with Crowe MacKay LLP in the audit group, and has recently been providing services on a consulting basis. Mr. Seo has extensive accounting and finance experience dealing with the complexities of both private and public corporations in a variety of industries.

In addition, the Corporation announces that effective October 22, 2019, the Corporation's shares will begin trading on the NEX Board ("NEX") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol JSV.H.

As a result of the Corporation's present inability meet Tier 2 continue listing requirements of the Exchange, the Corporation applied to move to the Exchange's subsidiary trading board, NEX, and was granted the change effective October 22, 2019.

The Corporation remains in good standing under applicable corporate law and is a reporting issuer not in default under applicable securities laws.

ABOUT JASPER

Jasper is a Canadian company focusing on the exploration and development of its mining proprieties in interior British Columbia. For further information, please see Jasper's website at: www.jaspermining.com.

For further information, please contact:

Gordon F. Dixon, Q.C.,

President

Jasper Mining Corporation

www.jaspermining.com

Telephone: + 1 (403) 297-9483

Email: gdixon43@outlook.com

