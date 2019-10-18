ZTEST Electronics Inc.: ZTEST Terminates Investment in Twenty49 Ltd.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2019 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE) today announced that, further to its Press Releases of January 30, 2019 and March 8, 2019 it has terminated its Subscription Agreement with Twenty49 Ltd ("Twenty49"), based in Waterloo, Ontario. Following its initial investment announced on March 8, 2019, certain terms of the Subscription Agreement were not satisfied by Twenty49 and the Company ceased its relationship with Twenty49 following repayment of the balance remaining from its investment in Twenty49.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corp. ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Materials Management, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Testing and Design services. Permatech operates from a 20,000 square foot, ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. The company serves customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial and Consumer Electronics markets requiring high quality, quick-turnaround, small and medium size production runs. ZTEST also holds a 25.29% equity interest in Conversance Inc. ("Conversance").

