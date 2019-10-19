The dyes and pigments market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005366/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global dyes and pigments market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising demand for paints and coatings is one of the major factors contributing to the dyes and pigments market growth. Dyes and pigments are predominantly used in the surface coatings industry to protect materials from rust and enhance their aesthetic appearance. Dyes and pigments are extensively used in the construction and automotive industries to protect exterior parts such as doors, windows, and panels. Therefore, the rapid growth of the end-users will drive market growth over the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30466

As per Technavio, the increasing preference for non-toxic natural dyes will have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Dyes And Pigments Market: Increasing Preference for Non-Toxic Natural Dyes

Manufacturers of textile dyes have been traditionally dependent on chemical and artificial dyes for tanning and textile dyeing processes. However, factors such as difficulty of application and prevalence of skin irritation and skin cancer owing to prolonged exposure have resulted in a shift from artificially synthesized dyes to organic and naturally derived dyes. Many government bodies and agencies such as EPA and REACH have been encouraging the use of organic dyes in textiles, paints and coatings, and other industrial applications. Organic dyes are environment-friendly as they are not toxic and hazardous to human health. Therefore, there is a growing preference for organic dyes, which is expected to increase further during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing demand for paints and coatings, factors such as the availability of diversified products and the increasing demand for reactive dyes will have a significant impact on the growth of the global dyes and pigments market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dyes and Pigments Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the dyes and pigments market by application (paints and coatings, textiles, printing inks, and plastics), by product (pigments and dyes) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA. The growth of the dyes and pigments market share in APAC can be attributed to the rising demand for dyes and pigments from end-user industries such as construction, paints and coatings, and textiles sectors.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005366/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com