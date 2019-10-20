Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Become World's Best DJs in the Top 100 DJs

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The results for the 2019 edition of the Top 100 DJs Poll are in and the winners have been announced. Under the Smash the House label, electronic music's most renowned duo, Belgian brothers, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, have become the new World's No.1 DJ, taking the place of three-time winner Martin Garrix.

After previously winning the award back in 2015 and becoming the first ever duo to be crowned the World's No.1 DJs, the brothers received their award during Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) at the Top 100 DJs Awards ceremony in association with the Amsterdam Music Festival (AMF).

Speaking about winning the award for a second time Dimitri & Mike said: "Winning this award back in 2015 was incredible, truly mesmerizing, but this time around it means so much more because as artists, as a family, as a scene, we've grown so much and the journey since the last time we were here has taken us onto bigger and bolder projects. Having the fans with us every step of the way is amazing, so to once again be voted by them as their World No.1 DJs means everything to us!"

Over the last few years the award-winning brothers have left an historical mark on the electronic music scene at large. From their position as ambassadors of Tomorrowland, playing a part in the incredible rise of the Belgian event that saw 400,000 revellers celebrate Tomorrowland's 15th anniversary, to their omnipresent position in music charts and streaming platforms. With an all-Star line-up on one of the biggest songs of the summer, the platinum award winning 'Instagram', with David Guetta and Afro Bros, saw the brothers work with two of the biggest reggaeton names in the world, Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha and crushing charts worldwide. While previously working with artists like Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane, Diplo, Snoop Dogg, Martin Garrix and even Hans Zimmer - the brothers collected 4 Billboard Dance #1s amongst countless gold and platinum awards.

Throw in setting up their own eSports organisation, doing the soundtrack and getting an own playable character in the latest instalment of the Mortal Kombat game franchise, a mammoth season at Ushuaïa Ibiza with their Garden of Madness night, as well as their run of end of year homecoming arena shows with "Garden of Madness" in Belgium (that sees 80,000 people join every year), New York and the UK, plus one-off shows at the Italian Formula 1, UEFA Champions League Final and a gargantuan run of continent hopping tour dates, it's not hard to see what may have encouraged their worldwide army of fans to back their favourite DJs this year.

The top 5 includes Martin Garrix in second place, David Guetta in third, followed by Armin Van Buren & Marshmello - full list: www.djmag.com

DJ Mag Top 10 DJs