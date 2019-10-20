Zumtobel: Lightning company Zumtobel Group recently equipped the stadium of Borussia Dortmund (BVB), the Signal Iduna Park, with a new LED floodlight system. The new lighting solution from the Group's Thorn brand was recently operated for the first time and fulfils all of the requirements for the German Bundesliga as well as for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024, for which the stadium in Dortmund has been selected as one of 10 venues. Borussia Dortmund benefited from the Zumtobel Group's turnkey service - an all-inclusive package ranging from lighting planning and project management during implementation to commissioning. "With its Thorn brand, the Zumtobel Group offers many years of expertise in the lighting of sports facilities, especially field of play. For the LED ...

