2019 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference Opened in Nanjing on October 18

NANJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2019 / On October 18th, the 2019 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference, co-sponsored by the People's Government of Jiangsu Province, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the China Association for Science and Technology, opened in Nanjing.

The theme of this year's conference was "New Intelligent Vision, New Industrial Future." The World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference has been held in Nanjing for four consecutive years, which has promoted the release of several important achievements and the signing of major projects, propelled the application of a few world-class technologies, and further enhanced the vitality of the real economy. The conference has become a platform for the exchange and a belt that closely links all parties.

This conference paid more attention to the introduction of high-quality international resources. 349 important guests from 23 countries gathered here, including 20 domestic and foreign academicians, 124 intelligent manufacturing experts and 168 industry leaders. Nearly 10,000 companies participated in the conference. There were keynote speeches, theme dialogues, mayor conference, enlightenment speeches, Sino-German, Sino-British intelligent manufacturing theme events, 10 theme sub-conferences, and 13 carnival events. For the first time, a special event of the BRICS Forum was added to increase the cooperation with countries along the "the Belt and Road Initiative" route. The releases of the world and China's top 10 scientific and technological advances in intelligent manufacturing and other five achievements have become a major brand and highlight of the conference.

The exhibition area was 60,000 square meters and its expanded four exhibition halls (One more exhibition hall than last year). Nearly 300 of the world's top 500 intelligent manufacturing companies and other well-known companies at home and abroad have participated in it. The overall special decoration rate was over 90%, the exhibits on display exceeded 10,000, the physical display rate reached 95%, the proportion of international enterprises reached 16%, and the proportion of enterprises outside the province exceeded 40% which was the highest in the calendar year. New technologies, new formats, new models and scenario applications such as 5G, industrial Internet and artificial intelligence became the highlights of this year's exhibition.

A series of key intelligent manufacturing project contracts will also be signed during the conference. The conference received extensive attention from domestic and foreign media. As of now, the total number of media publicity data of the conference has exceeded 5,000, an increase of 26% over the same period last year.

