Marinomed: Investors aws Mittelstandsfonds and Invest AG each have sold 47,500 shares in Marinomed Biotech AG, thus in aggregate 95,000 Marinomed shares, from their holdings to institutional investors by means of an accelerated bookbuilding transaction (the "ABB"). This amounts to 6.5% of Marionomed Biotech AG's share capital. The upsize alternative of up to 45,000 additional Marinomed shares was exercised in an amount of 20,000 additional Marinomed shares. The Marinomed shares were sold for Euro 95.00 each. The total sale proceeds of the ABB for aws Mittelstandsfonds and Invest AG therefore amounts to Euro 10.93 mn. Erste Group Bank AG acted as the sole bookrunner. Following completion of the ABB, aws Mittelstandsfonds and Invest AG each still hold approximately 3.2% of the share ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...