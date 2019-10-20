Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 20.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N9MM ISIN: ATMARINOMED6 Ticker-Symbol: MBG 
Frankfurt
18.10.19
12:47 Uhr
100,00 Euro
+4,50
+4,71 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,00
101,00
19.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG100,00+4,71 %