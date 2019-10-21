The European Investment Trust Plc - Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company confirms that it entered into a closed period on 20 October 2019 (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 30 September 2019.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

21 October 2019

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP