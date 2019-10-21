Ananda Developments Plc - Cannabis Cultivation Licence Application
PR Newswire
London, October 18
21 October 2019
ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
("Ananda" or the "Company")
CORPORATE UDPATE - CANNABIS CULTIVATION AND LICENCE APPLICATION
The directors of Ananda are pleased to provide the following update to shareholders.
Application for Home Office licence to grow >0.2% THC cannabis
On 14 October 2019, DJT Plants Limited ("DJT Plants") formally submitted its licence application, and supporting documents, to grow >0.2% THC cannabis to the Drugs and Firearms Licencing Unit (DFLU) of the Home Office. The submission contained all pertinent information regarding DJT Plants' proposed growing operations in the UK.
The Company will update the market as to the progress of the application in due course.
DJT Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of DJT Group Limited, a joint venture company owned as to 50% by Ananda (through its subsidiary Tiamat Agriculture Limited) and 50% by Anglia Salads Limited.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
