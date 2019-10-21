Nexstim Oyj: The share subscription period for Nexstim Plc's Warrant Plan 2019 starts on 22 October 2019

Company announcement, Helsinki, 21 October 2019 at 9.00 AM (EEST)

The share subscription period for Nexstim Plc's Warrant Plan 2019 starts on 22 October 2019

NOT TO BE PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE OR SOUTHERN AFRICA OR TO ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IS ILLEGAL.

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") - the company developing and marketing a unique brain stimulation technology for diagnostics and therapy - has completed a rights issue which ended on 24 April 2019 in Sweden and on 26 April 2019 in Finland. In connection with such rights issue in total 15,601,167 special rights to shares of the Company i.e. warrants ("Offer Warrants") were allocated to subscribers in such rights issue (the "Warrant Plan 2019"). The share subscription price based on the Offer Warrants in EUR has been set to EUR 0.115.

The subscription price per share for the Warrant Plan 2019 is EUR 0.115 or SEK 1.24.

The subscription period for shares that can be subscribed for on the basis of the Offer Warrants will be 22 October 2019 - 4 November 2019.

The terms and conditions of the Offer Warrants can be found at https://nexstim.com/investors/rights-issue-2019/.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)

Jussi Majamaa

+ 358 40 842 4479

jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com







Note

The information contained in this announcement is not intended to be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore or South Africa. The information contained in this announcement does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered in accordance with the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and regulations and regulations issued under it, or unless there is an exemption from registration. Nexstim Plc ("the Company") does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States and does not intend to provide securities to the public in the United States.

There are specific legal or regulatory limitations on the issue, offering, use and / or sale of securities in certain countries. The Company and Sisu Partners Oy are not liable if such restrictions are violated.

The information contained in the announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or bid for the securities listed in the announcement, and the securities are not sold or offered in areas where the offering, acquisition or sale of such securities would be unlawful prior to their registration or exemption from registration or other approval under the Securities Act of the respective areas. Investors should not accept the offer of securities referred to in this announcement or acquire the securities referred to in this announcement unless they do so on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus published by the Company.

The information presented here is for (i) persons outside of the UK or (ii) for persons with professional experience of investing in accordance with the Financial Services and Markets Act (2000 Financial Promotion), and the rule set forth in 2005 ("the Rule") and as described in article 19(5) of the Act and (iii) high net worth entities pursuant to Rule 49 (2) or other persons to whom the document may be lawfully communicated (all the above mentioned persons together referred to as: "Relevant Persons"). All investment activities related to this announcement are only available to Relevant Persons and will only be undertaken with Relevant Persons. Anyone who is not a Relevant Person should not act on the basis of this document or rely on its contents.

Attachment