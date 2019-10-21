The following information is based on a press release from Kinnevik AB (Kinnevik) published on October 8, 2019 and may be subject to change. The board of Kinnevik has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 7, 2019, approves an extra distribution through a split redemption so that Kinnevik shareholders will receive one (1) redemption share which will entitle to 0.1372 Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) shares. The scheduled Ex-date is November 13, 2019. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Kinnevik (KINB). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=742174