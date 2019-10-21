SIVERS IMA and NXP Collaborate on 5G

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress Americas 2019.NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Sivers IMA Holding AB today announced a collaboration to deliver a state-of-the-art solution for 5G-NR (New Radio), such as gigabit Fixed Wireless Access applications.

The agreement is an ecosystem relationship around NXP's highly flexible Layerscape programmable baseband platform and Sivers IMA's 5G-NR chip and phased-array antenna. Both parties will contribute to secure a high-level of integration between NXP baseband and the Sivers IMA 28 GHz and 60 GHz RFICs and phased-array antennas. Sivers IMA and NXP solution is a perfect match using Sivers IMA Zero-IF architecture that offers less current consumption and lowest cost, due to the need of fewer components.

"This relationship is very important step for us within the 5G-NR mmWave ecosystem. The integration between NXP's baseband and our chip and antenna offers a state-of-the-art solution and a quick time to market for customers who want to offer 5G-NR products, for example Customer Premises Units (CPEs) or small cells for gigabit Fixed Wireless Access applications and integrated access and backhaul," said Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers IMA.

The NXP Layerscape Access portfolio of programmable baseband processors delivers unprecedented control over the 5G-NR software in order to support new O-RAN compliant options. Together with NXP Layerscape multi-core Arm SoCs and the EdgeVerse secure software framework 5G infrastructure customers can deploy a wide variety of 5G Access Edge systems.

"Sivers IMA is an exciting member of the NXP 5G Access Edge ecosystem. Our customers need antenna-to-processor solutions. With Sivers IMA's know-how and tight system level integration with our Zero-IF interface customers will have an optimal production class solution for rapid deployment," said Stuart Forbes, Senior Marketing Manager NXP.

According to report, "5G Millimeter Wave 2019: Radio Architecture and Outlook report" written by Joe Madden Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts Inc. there will be more than 29 million 5G-NR mmWave CPE units shipped between 2021 and 2025.

Sivers IMA Holding ABis a leading and internationally renowned supplier, publicly traded under SIVE at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The wholly owned subsidiaries Sivers IMAand CST Globaldevelop, manufacture and sell cutting-edge chips, components, modules and subsystems based on proprietary advanced semiconductor technology in microwave, millimeter wave and optical semiconductors. Headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Learn more at http://siversima.com.

