SThree (STHR) SThree: Capital Markets Day 21-Oct-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 21st October 2019 SThree plc Capital Markets Day SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the international specialist staffing business focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM') industries, will be holding a Capital Markets Day on 21 November, 14:00 at Everyman Broadgate, 1 Finsbury Ave, London EC2M 2PF. The Capital Markets Day will be an opportunity for analysts and institutional investors to learn more about SThree's vision, purpose, strategy and the plans for its implementation. The event will include presentations from Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer, Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer, Dave Rees, Chief Sales Officer and Kate Holden, Chief Strategy & Development Officer, amongst broader global senior management. A webcast of the event with presentation slides will be available on the SThree website, www.sthree.com [1], after the event. - Ends - Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Radnor Capital Partners 020 3897 1832 Iain Daly id@radnorcp.com Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.uk Hilary Buchanan Notes to editors SThree is a leading international STEM specialist staffing business, providing contract and permanent specialist staff to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients. The Group's operations cover the Technology, Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. With a multi-brand strategy, the Group establishes new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and The Real Staffing Group. The Group has a network of 46 offices in 16 countries, of which 39 are outside the UK, with circa 3,100 employees. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 23967 EQS News ID: 892861 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=04ccb9928f205f22063cbe5da1a3724c&application_id=892861&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

