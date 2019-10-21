Only 530 MW of the 2.97 GW contracted in the procurement exercise went to solar. Eleven solar projects were successful in the auction and all of their final prices were far below those of other competing technologies.The Brazilian government awarded 20-year PPAs to eleven solar projects in the A-6 energy auction it held at the headquarters of the Chamber of Commercialization of Electric Energy (CCEE), in São Paulo, on Friday. Through the procurement exercise, the Brazilian government allocated a total of 2,979 MW of power generation capacity, of which 530 MW of solar, 1,040 MW of wind, 445 MW ...

