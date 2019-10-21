Stockholm, October 21, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in ZignSec AB's shares (short name: ZIGN) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. ZignSec belongs to the technology sector and is the 46th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Founded in 2015, ZignSec is a regulatory technology company that offers a platform to meet the needs of modern-day methods to identify customers. The company has clients in a number of industries - including financial services, eHealth, iGaming and other industries that are bound under regulations like AML (anti-money laundry) - and offers solutions that allow their clients to verify the true identity of their customers. ZignSec is headquartered in Solna, Sweden and operates across Europe. "We at ZignSec are extremely happy to list the company on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Jonas Ingelström, CEO of ZignSec. "This is a milestone for the company and a foundation for future growth. Identity verification is a booming market and people's everyday lives will change all over the world during the next few years in the same way that we have seen here in Sweden with BankID. ZignSec is well positioned to be a leading player in this newly transformed and quickly growing market." "We welcome ZignSec to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "ZignSec operates in an important and exciting field, and we look forward to supporting them with the increased visibility that comes with a listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market." ZignSec AB has appointed Eminova Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North & Nasdaq First North Premier Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. Nasdaq First North Premier is a segment within Nasdaq First North, designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. Nasdaq First North Premier targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com