Vonage's NewVoiceMedia recognised in Western Europe and North America CCaaS reports for completeness of vision and ability to execute

Vonage (NewVoiceMedia) has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders and Visionaries quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), for Western Europe and North America, respectively. For the former, this marks the third consecutive year Vonage's NewVoiceMedia solution has been recognised as a Leader.

Gartner's Magic Quadrants objectively depict the vendor landscape in various technology sectors. Vendors are assessed against strict criteria and those who appear in the Gartner Magic Quadrant fall into four categories: Leaders, Challengers, Niche Players and Visionaries depending on their "completeness of vision" and "ability to execute."

Vonage completed its acquisition of NewVoiceMedia in October 2018 and now offers the NVM solution globally. Vonage's NVM solution is an intelligent, multi-tenant contact centre and inside sales solution that integrates all communications channels and interactions with customers into an organisation's CRM software for full access to hard-won data. NewVoiceMedia was named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Western Europe, in 2017 and 2018.

Vonage combines pure-play cloud contact centre offerings with robust unified communications and programmable communications solutions to provide an end-to-end communication experience for a company's employees and customers.

"We are delighted to have achieved the position of a Leader and a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service for Western Europe and for North America, respectively," said Alan Masarek, CEO of Vonage. "Vonage is the only cloud communications company to combine a contact centre solution and deep CRM integrations with the full range of programmable communications used by a business's employees and customers."

Masarek continued, "An integrated communications experience is critical as businesses undergo digital transformation. We're helping companies worldwide outcompete on customer experience by bridging the conversation gap between digital and personal interactions using Vonage technology to enable more meaningful customer interactions."

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Western Europe

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), North America

For more information about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe, Simon Harrison, Steve Blood, Drew Kraus, 15 October 2019. *Vonage was previously listed as NewVoiceMedia.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America, Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Simon Harrison, 15 October 2019

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE:VG) is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact centre and programmable communications solutions via APIs. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. Vonage is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005136/en/

Contacts:

Vonage PR

Nicola Brookes

Tel: +44 (0)7500 006 458

Email: nicola.brookes@vonage.com



Investors

Hunter Blankenbaker

Tel: (732) 444-4926

Email: hunter.blankenbaker@vonage.com