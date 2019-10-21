Anzeige
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Tradegate
18.10.19
18:49 Uhr
7,140 Euro
+0,020
+0,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,060
7,240
09:07
21.10.2019 | 09:05
(109 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 18 October 2019


Contact:
International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 18 October 2019

Guernsey, 21 October 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 14 October 2019 and 18 October 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 11,756 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.22 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
14/10/2019BATE2477.281,798
XLON3717.282,701
CHIX2407.281,747
TRQX1187.28859
Total9767.287,105
15/10/2019BATE2437.261,764
XLON2,0437.2714,852
CHIX2597.261,880
TRQX1017.26733
Total2,6467.2719,230
16/10/2019BATE1957.201,404
XLON2,1277.2515,420
CHIX2427.261,757
TRQX977.18696
Total2,6617.2419,278
17/10/2019BATE1937.181,386
XLON2,1427.2215,465
CHIX2527.201,814
TRQX1427.221,025
Total2,7297.2219,691
18/10/2019BATE1877.121,331
XLON2,1577.1315,383
CHIX2537.121,801
TRQX1477.141,050
Total2,7447.1319,565

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,924,040 (equal to 34.2% of the Company's share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,455,398 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed 14 October 2019 and 18 October 2019:

Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
14/10/2019CHIX 807.28 582.40
CHIX 807.28 582.40
CHIX 807.28 582.40
XLON 1087.28 786.24
TRQX 1187.28 859.04
BATE 2477.28 1,798.16
XLON 2637.28 1,914.64
9767.287,105.28
15/10/2019XLON 1,043 7.26 7,572.18
XLON 242 7.30 1,766.60
XLON 242 7.30 1,766.60
BATE 204 7.26 1,481.04
XLON 146 7.30 1,065.80
XLON 144 7.18 1,033.92
XLON 143 7.28 1,041.04
CHIX 140 7.26 1,016.40
CHIX 119 7.26 863.94
TRQX 101 7.26 733.26
XLON 83 7.30 605.90
BATE 39 7.26 283.14
2,6467.2719,229.82
16/10/2019CHIX 242 7.26 1,756.92
XLON 354 7.26 2,570.04
XLON 334 7.26 2,424.84
XLON 359 7.26 2,606.34
XLON 627 7.26 4,552.02
XLON 270 7.22 1,949.40
BATE 195 7.20 1,404.00
XLON 105 7.20 756.00
XLON 78 7.20 561.60
TRQX 97 7.18 696.46
2,6617.2419,277.62
17/10/2019XLON 1,337 7.22 9,653.14
XLON 805 7.22 5,812.10
CHIX 169 7.22 1,220.18
BATE 159 7.18 1,141.62
TRQX 142 7.22 1,025.24
CHIX 83 7.16 594.28
BATE 34 7.18 244.12
2,7297.2219,690.68
18/10/2019XLON 5047.14 3,598.56
XLON 5007.12 3,560.00
CHIX 2537.12 1,801.36
XLON 2507.12 1,780.00
XLON 2277.14 1,620.78
XLON 2027.14 1,442.28
BATE 1877.12 1,331.44
XLON 1577.12 1,117.84
XLON 1487.14 1,056.72
TRQX 1477.14 1,049.58
XLON 1017.14 721.14
XLON 687.14 485.52
2,7447.1319,565.22





© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)