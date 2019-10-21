Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 18 October 2019



Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 18 October 2019

Guernsey, 21 October 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 14 October 2019 and 18 October 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 11,756 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.22 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 14/10/2019 BATE 247 7.28 1,798 XLON 371 7.28 2,701 CHIX 240 7.28 1,747 TRQX 118 7.28 859 Total 976 7.28 7,105 15/10/2019 BATE 243 7.26 1,764 XLON 2,043 7.27 14,852 CHIX 259 7.26 1,880 TRQX 101 7.26 733 Total 2,646 7.27 19,230 16/10/2019 BATE 195 7.20 1,404 XLON 2,127 7.25 15,420 CHIX 242 7.26 1,757 TRQX 97 7.18 696 Total 2,661 7.24 19,278 17/10/2019 BATE 193 7.18 1,386 XLON 2,142 7.22 15,465 CHIX 252 7.20 1,814 TRQX 142 7.22 1,025 Total 2,729 7.22 19,691 18/10/2019 BATE 187 7.12 1,331 XLON 2,157 7.13 15,383 CHIX 253 7.12 1,801 TRQX 147 7.14 1,050 Total 2,744 7.13 19,565

Following the above transactions:

The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438

The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,924,040 (equal to 34.2% of the Company's share capital)

The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,455,398 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed 14 October 2019 and 18 October 2019:

Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 14/10/2019 CHIX 80 7.28 582.40 CHIX 80 7.28 582.40 CHIX 80 7.28 582.40 XLON 108 7.28 786.24 TRQX 118 7.28 859.04 BATE 247 7.28 1,798.16 XLON 263 7.28 1,914.64 976 7.28 7,105.28 15/10/2019 XLON 1,043 7.26 7,572.18 XLON 242 7.30 1,766.60 XLON 242 7.30 1,766.60 BATE 204 7.26 1,481.04 XLON 146 7.30 1,065.80 XLON 144 7.18 1,033.92 XLON 143 7.28 1,041.04 CHIX 140 7.26 1,016.40 CHIX 119 7.26 863.94 TRQX 101 7.26 733.26 XLON 83 7.30 605.90 BATE 39 7.26 283.14 2,646 7.27 19,229.82 16/10/2019 CHIX 242 7.26 1,756.92 XLON 354 7.26 2,570.04 XLON 334 7.26 2,424.84 XLON 359 7.26 2,606.34 XLON 627 7.26 4,552.02 XLON 270 7.22 1,949.40 BATE 195 7.20 1,404.00 XLON 105 7.20 756.00 XLON 78 7.20 561.60 TRQX 97 7.18 696.46 2,661 7.24 19,277.62 17/10/2019 XLON 1,337 7.22 9,653.14 XLON 805 7.22 5,812.10 CHIX 169 7.22 1,220.18 BATE 159 7.18 1,141.62 TRQX 142 7.22 1,025.24 CHIX 83 7.16 594.28 BATE 34 7.18 244.12 2,729 7.22 19,690.68 18/10/2019 XLON 504 7.14 3,598.56 XLON 500 7.12 3,560.00 CHIX 253 7.12 1,801.36 XLON 250 7.12 1,780.00 XLON 227 7.14 1,620.78 XLON 202 7.14 1,442.28 BATE 187 7.12 1,331.44 XLON 157 7.12 1,117.84 XLON 148 7.14 1,056.72 TRQX 147 7.14 1,049.58 XLON 101 7.14 721.14 XLON 68 7.14 485.52 2,744 7.13 19,565.22











