Global Gathering of Women Business Leaders Inaugurates UK Hub of Award-Winning Nonprofit

The Business Council for Peace (Bpeace), the award-winning nonprofit that provides impactful business advice to companies in conflict-affected communities, where women are underemployed and where it believes more jobs can cut the oxygen to violence, has launched a new UK recruitment hub. The U.S.-based 17-year old organization has a growing volunteer base from 14 countries, and the new UK hub will expand its ability to access potential volunteers and supporters in the UK and Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005140/en/

Global panel of women business leaders at the Bpeace London Launch included Julia Streets and Suzanne Biegel and Bpeace Skillanthropists Alpa Pandya and Angela Scalpello at the Leathersellers' Hall London. (Photo: We Shoot London)

The Bpeace Model

Bpeace "Skillanthropists" volunteer their skills and knowledge, both on-site and remotely, to help businesses in conflict-affected countries grow, create jobs, become more profitable and secure a future for their workers and communities. In 2018 Skillanthropists provided $2 million in probono consulting services that in turn generated $183 million in revenue which provided over 5,000 new jobs and supported more than 20,000 family members. A majority of the businesses advised by Bpeace Skillanthropists are women owned or led. Bpeace currently advises Guatemalan, Salvadoran, Syrian and Lebanese business owners.

Moving Women Forward

At an event launching the new UK hub, Ann Callison, Bpeace Board Director and financial services executive, presented a global panel of women business leaders including Suzanne Biegel and Julia Streets and Bpeace Skillanthropists Alpa Pandya and Angela Scalpello, who shared insights and strategies to unlock the benefits of moving women forward. Following the panel, attendees heard directly from Martha Estrada, a Guatemalan business owner who has been advised by Bpeace and who had traveled to London to share her experience:

"The day-to-day demands of a small business can overwhelm you, but Bpeace helped me gain a new perspective and realize that I'm more than just a businessperson I'm a social entrepreneur who can bring much needed change to my country."

London Business Leaders Step Up

Over 75 attendees from organizations such as the BBC, Boden, and The Telegraph were energized and moved by Martha (Link to Media), with many offering comments and pledging to become Skillanthropists:

"In the splendour of the Leathersellers Hall, we heard amazing stories of Bpeace's impact across the world from passionate volunteers and an inspirational woman business owner from Guatemala."

"Bpeace is so different from other charities that only focus on raising cash this is something you can actually participate in."

"I've volunteered as a Skillanthropist and still I got goosebumps so many times during the evening! It is a brilliant nonprofit and an astonishing thing to be a part of.

"Hearing about Martha's specific challenges as a business owner and the safety issues in Guatemala for her and her customers really brought to life Bpeace's impact."

How You Can Help

Wherever you are based in the world, your business skills and experience can accelerate peace and prosperity. To learn how, go to www.bpeace.org. You can also support our work in El Salvador, Guatemala and Lebanon through a contribution at BpeaceLondon.

About the nonprofit Bpeace

Bpeace (the Business Council for Peace) is committed to a world where women business leaders in conflict-affected communities have the tools and support to grow, create good jobs and succeed.

When women work, violence in a region lessens.

When women lead, conflict-affected communities stabilize.

And when women business leaders have support, communities accelerate toward peace and prosperity.

More jobs mean less violence

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005140/en/

Contacts:

Joan Harper, +44 7572885584

jharper@bpeace.org