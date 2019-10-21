Cramo Plc: Cramo publishes January-September 2019 Business Review on 31 October 2019 at 9.00 am

Cramo Plc Press Release 21 October 2019, at 10.15 am (EET)

Cramo publishes January-September 2019 Business Review on 31 October 2019 at 9.00 am

Cramo Plc's Business Review for the period January-September 2019 will be published on Thursday 31 October 2019 at 9.00 amafter publishing.

A conference call for analysts, investors and press will be held on 31 October at 11.00 am (EET). To participate in the conference call please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time on the following number:

+358 981 710 523 (Finland)

+46 850 558 353 (Sweden)

+44 333 300 9031 (United Kingdom)

+1 844 625 1570 (United States)

The conference call will be held in English. Questions can be asked after the presentation.



A replay of the conference call will be available later on the same day at www.cramogroup.com.



CRAMO PLC



Leif Gustafsson

President and CEO





Further information:



Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 40 556 3546, email: aku.rumpunen@cramo.com





Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.cramogroup.com



Cramo is one of the leading European equipment rental services companies with revenue of EUR 632 million in 2018, serving approximately 150,000 customers through around 300 depots across 11 markets with a full range of machinery, equipment and related services. Cramo enjoys solid market position in all key markets and has a strong focus on the most sophisticated customers primarily within the renovation and new-build construction, industrial and public sector end-markets. Cramo shares (CRA1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup