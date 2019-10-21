Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 21.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QDY ISIN: CA63010A1030 Ticker-Symbol: LBMB 
Tradegate
21.10.19
08:08 Uhr
0,812 Euro
-0,011
-1,34 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,815
0,838
10:01
0,815
0,838
09:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NANO ONE MATERIALS
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP0,812-1,34 %