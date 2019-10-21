Anzeige
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thSeptember 2019 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited30th September 2019US$ 9.99

JZCP's estimated 31 August 2019 NAV is currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors ahead of the interim results which are due to be announced on 7 November 2019.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com


© 2019 PR Newswire