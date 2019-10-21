JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thSeptember 2019 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|30th September 2019
|US$ 9.99
JZCP's estimated 31 August 2019 NAV is currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors ahead of the interim results which are due to be announced on 7 November 2019.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com