DISCOVERIE GROUP

discoverIE has announced the acquisition of Sens-Tech for an initial cash consideration of £58m, partially funded by a £33m placing at 415p per share. Sens-Tech designs and manufactures specialist sensing technology and fits with discoverIE's strategy to buy businesses supplying niche, highly customised products for critical applications. The business increases the group's international revenues and boosts its presence in target markets such as transportation and healthcare. This is discoverIE's largest acquisition since Noratel in FY15; we estimate the deal is immediately earnings enhancing (FY20e EPS +2%, FY21e +5%).

