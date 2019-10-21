Cloud contact centre and customer engagement provider, Content Guru, has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe.

This assessment by Gartner, the leading industry analyst firm covering the technology market, followed a rigorous process. Gartner also undertook an evaluation of vendors' completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Gartner positioned Content Guru highest for its ability to execute.

Content Guru helps to transform organisations' customer and agent experience through the broad range of features offered in its technology platform, its implementation of intelligent automation to support customer query handling and the ease of integrating Content Guru with other core systems such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and case management. Content Guru improved its position on the completeness of vision axis compared to the previous year, positioning it as a Leader overall. From Content Guru's perspective, the position is due to the company's vision for helping human agents to better solve customer enquiries, through the deployment of intelligent automation and customer journey intelligence.

Sean Taylor, CEO at Content Guru, commented: "We believe Gartner Magic Quadrants are a valuable source of information, which we use within our own organisation to assess best-in-class solutions providers. We're delighted to be positioned again in this year's report. We feel that our continued progress has been recognised by our position in the Leaders quadrant.

"Contact Centres are going through a massive transformation as they become part of a more sophisticated Customer Experience (CX) and Engagement environment. Enterprises of all sizes and even governments are embracing this change, and we expect up to 90% of the market will move to cloud-based CX as part of this process.

"We were very fortunate to be able to move into cloud with some very forward-thinking customers over a decade ago, and they helped create the foundations for the success we are experiencing today."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe, Simon Harrison, Steve Blood, Drew Kraus, 15 October 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Content Guru:

Leader in cloud communications, Content Guru, supplies mission critical Customer Engagement and Experience solutions for hundreds of large organisations across the globe. The largest privately-owned provider of contact centre solutions, Content Guru's parent company, Redwood Technologies Group, has been listed as the 9th best performing mid-market technology company by independent technology sector research provider, Megabuyte, in their 2018 Megabuyte50 private company scorecard rankings.

Content Guru's cloud-first platform, storm, offers virtually limitless scalability, unmatched integration capabilities and industry-leading AI. Content Guru ensures contact centres meet the needs of every customer, seamlessly. storm is used by hundreds of organisations across Europe, the US and Asia-Pac, in sectors ranging from finance and government through to travel and utilities. Customers relying on storm for mission-critical services include NHS 111, UK Power Networks, G4S, Serco and Rail Delivery Group.

