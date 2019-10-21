Prodapt Named a Leader in Zinnov Zones for RPA Services - Telecom & Media

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodapt, a leading consulting & managed services provider to the digital service provider (DSP) industry, announced today that Zinnov, a strategy and management consulting firm, has positioned Prodapt as a leader in its Zinnov Zones for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Services in the Telecom & Media industry vertical.

Zinnov includes RPA advisory, bot development and configuration, deployment, management, and training within the scope of this study. Prodapt's leadership position in the Telecom & Media vertical is a testimony of the company's capabilities in the vertical. Among 22 RPA services companies evaluated, the positioning is based on Prodapt's scalability and successful engagements in the RPA space with numerous Telecom & Media companies across the Americas and Europe.

"With RPA and AI at the core of digital transformation, we're excited to be recognized consistently as a clear leader in the Telecom & Media vertical," said Harsha Kumar, President of Prodapt. "Our deep domain knowledge enables us to advise customers to create and execute RPA roadmaps that generate tangible business value, such as reduced cycle times, increased productivity, improved customer satisfaction, and lower operating costs. We thank Zinnov and all our clients for this recognition."

"Prodapt's deep domain expertise in the Telecom & Media space, along with strong RPA capabilities has enabled it to command the leadership position for RPA Services for the vertical. The company has been able to successfully leverage its partnership with top RPA platform vendors along with process discovery and analysis tools, in addition to process re-engineering capabilities to deliver value to customers through automation. This is duly recognized in Zinnov Zones Ratings for RPA Services 2019 edition." says Praveen Bhadada, Partner and Global Head, Digital Transformation, Zinnov.

About Prodapt: www.prodapt.com

Prodapt is a two-decade-old consulting & managed services provider, singularly focused on the telecom/DSP industry. It helps clients transform their IT, products, operations, and networks to meet their strategic objectives. Prodapt provides end-to-end IT/software architecture consulting, application development, systems integration, testing, maintenance & support. Prodapt provides insights and thought leadership-led transformation services leveraging next-gen technologies such as RPA, AI/ML SDN-NFV and next-gen OSS/BSS systems. Its business consulting team provides Six Sigma process improvement and automation/RPA consulting services to telco operations teams. Prodapt has specific frameworks and solution accelerators that accelerate time-to-benefit for clients.

Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has delivery centers in North America, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2008, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE16, and CMMI Level 3 organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 16,500 people across 64+ global locations.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with a presence in Silicon Valley, Houston, Bangalore, and Gurgaon. Over the past 17 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 customers to develop actionable insights that help them in their transformation journeys.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682943/Prodapt_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013789/Prodapt.jpg

Contact:

Krishna Kumar N

krishnakumar.n@prodapt.com

+91 95000 86008