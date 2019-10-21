Business Reporter - How to Maximise the Impact of AI in Your Organisation

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Once the current political uncertainty has subsided and the waves of Brexit have retreated, the UKs relationship with the rest of the world will be defined by business efficiency, the deployment of technology, and the skills of our workforce.

In an article published in Business Reporter, Dr Miguel Martinez, the chief data scientist and co-founder of artificial intelligence-powered media intelligence platform, Signal AI, tackles the future of technology driven business as we reach the dawn of a new decade, the significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and how to maximise the impact of AI in your organisation. Touching on the management of businesses' expectations of AI capabilities, internal education across organisations, and investment in foreign and homegrown skilled AI talent.

Miguel poses that, "We are living through a new industrial revolution; a revolution in which technology, digitisation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) permeate all industries. These technologies should enhance the impact and value of businesses worldwide, but traditional organisations, incumbent process and a lack of available talent are hampering progress."

"With this in mind, the question of how to integrate AI in your organisation and maximise its impact, is an important issue to tackle. I have shared my learnings and findings after spending more than a decade working in AI, first in academia and then in the application of AI to products at Signal AI," said Dr Miguel Martinez, chief data scientist and co-founder, Signal AI.

"By looking beyond 2020 and all the way to 2030, it is obvious that widespread use of AI is inevitable and imminent. But it is up to us to focus on education across organisations and investment in the smooth integration of AI technologies, to unlock its true potential."

About Signal AI

Signal AI is an AI-powered business intelligence and media monitoring company that aggregates, analyses, and provides business leaders with insights into digital, print and broadcast media, news, and regulatory data. Signal's cutting-edge machine learning enables businesses to track their competitive landscape, changes to regulation, and monitor their reputation - empowering them to make smarter, faster business decisions.

Today, Signal AI lays claim to clients including Amnesty International, British Airways, Twitter, BNP Paribas, Allen & Overy, and Deloitte. For more information about Signal AI, visit https://www.signal-ai.com .

