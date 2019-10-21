David Barber Joins Fortegra and Strengthens Fortegra's London Presence

Fortegra Financial Corporation ("Fortegra"), a leading international specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. ("Tiptree"), today announces that David Barber, a well-respected and widely recognized Lloyd's underwriter for 30 years specializing in US casualty business, is joining the Fortegra leadership team as the Chief Underwriting Officer for specialty lines in London.

"David spent 30 years in the Lloyd's insurance market specializing in US casualty business on both a direct and reinsurance basis. We are thrilled David is joining the Fortegra team. He is an exceptionally talented underwriter, and he is widely recognized as a leader in his field with a broad base of industry support. We fully expect David to be a meaningful catalyst for continued growth in specialty lines," said Richard Kahlbaugh, Fortegra's Chief Executive Officer.

"I am delighted to join Fortegra's management team. The Fortegra vision and agent-focused approach were quite refreshing and appealing. Fortegra approaches the market with discipline. They are entrepreneurs and consider each opportunity on the merits. I look forward to contributing across the enterprise and further developing the London office offering," said David Barber.

Mark Rattner, Fortegra's EVP and CUO in the United States, added, "David's expertise and experience in the London markets as a specialty underwriter provide us with experience and a broad array of agency relationships. We are hopeful that David will attract both old and new clients."

About Fortegra

Fortegra Financial Corporation (a Tiptree Inc. company) and its subsidiaries comprise a single-source insurance services provider that offers a range of specialty underwriting programs. Delivering multifaceted coverage with an unmatched service experience for domestic and international partners and their customers, Fortegra solves immediate, everyday needs, empowering agents and insureds to worry less and Experience More.

