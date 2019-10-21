The following information is based on a press release from the company on October 1, 2019 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Adevinta ASA has resolved to propose a combination of the Company's A and B classes into one class of ordinary shares. Following the combination of the share classes, all of the Company's shares will be ordinary shares and trade under symbol ADE and ISIN NO0010844038. In accordance to the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", Version 2.3, rule 5.9, NASDAQ Global Index Group will remove ADEA from VINX Benchmark index effective October 25, 2019. Last inclusion date for ADEA will be October 24, 2019. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=742254