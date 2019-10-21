Sampo plc: Sampo has received the approval for the termination of FICO

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE 21 October 2019 at 12:00 pm



Sampo has received the approval for the termination of FICO

As announced on 7 August 2019, Sampo plc distributed an extra dividend in the form of Nordea Bank Abp shares. As a result of the distribution, Sampo's ownership in Nordea decreased below 20 percent and Sampo filed an application with the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority for the termination of the Financial and Insurance Conglomerate (FICO) rules.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the application. Henceforth, Sampo Group's solvency will be calculated only by the Solvency II rules.

