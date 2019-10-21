Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2019

WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
21.10.2019 | 11:05
Sampo plc: Sampo has received the approval for the termination of FICO

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE 21 October 2019 at 12:00 pm

Sampo has received the approval for the termination of FICO

As announced on 7 August 2019, Sampo plc distributed an extra dividend in the form of Nordea Bank Abp shares. As a result of the distribution, Sampo's ownership in Nordea decreased below 20 percent and Sampo filed an application with the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority for the termination of the Financial and Insurance Conglomerate (FICO) rules.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the application. Henceforth, Sampo Group's solvency will be calculated only by the Solvency II rules.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 50 424 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


