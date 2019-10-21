Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Morses Club (MCL): Interim FY'20 results: steady core, deal upside 21-Oct-2019 / 09:35 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Interim FY'20 results: steady core, deal upside MCL's core HCC division once again delivered a strong performance. Market volumes remain subdued, but 11% underlying profit growth has been delivered, with efficiency gains and good credit (20% reported adjusted growth). The acquired businesses' performances required incremental investment, and initial lending appears slightly behind track, but these issues are short-term and management has reiterated its stretching guidance for FY'20 and FY'21. We also note the cash collected from CTL loans at acquisition is GBP11m, against an GBP8m consideration. Looking forward, management has outlined a clear, customer-demand-driven strategy in its area of competitive advantage. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/interim-fy20-results- steady-core-deal-upside/ [1] To contact us: Contacts: Hardman & Co Mark Thomas mt@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London EC2M 1NH +44 (0) 20 7194 7622 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 893215 21-Oct-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0b698263f0987ec5720078597168f492&application_id=893215&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=893215&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

