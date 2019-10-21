Nordic Nanovector ASA - Tranche 2 Share Capital Increase Registered

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 18 October 2019 regarding the successful completion of Nordic Nanovector ASA's (OSE: NANO) (the "Company") private placement of new shares (the "Private Placement") The Private Placement is divided into two tranches, as further explained in the stock exchange announcement on 18 October 2019.

The share capital increase pertaining to the 5,511,946 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20, to be issued in tranche 2 (the "Tranche 2 Shares") has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE") on 21 October 2019, and the Company's share capital has been increased with NOK 1,102,389.20 through the issuance of the Tranche 2 Shares. The Tranche 2 Shares are from this notice tradeable on Oslo Stock Exchange, and will be delivered to the investors on a delivery versus payment basis on 23 October 2019.

Following registration of the share capital increase related to the Tranche 2 Shares in the NRBE, the Company has an issued share capital of NOK 12,126,283.40, divided into 60,631,417 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.20.

The share capital increase pertaining to the 5,511,946 new shares to be issued in tranche 1 is expected to be registered in the NRBE on or about 24 October 2019.

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information is subject to the disclose requirements pursuant to the Continuing Obligations for companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange section 3.2.

