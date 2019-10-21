FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)--Die Staatsschulden und das öffentliche Defizit in der Eurozone sind im Jahr 2018 in Relation zum Bruttoinlandsprodukt (BIP) gesunken. Der öffentliche Schuldenberg verringerte sich auf 85,9 von 87,8 Prozent im Jahr 2017, wie die Statistikbehörde Eurostat meldete. In absoluten Zahlen stieg der Schuldenberg jedoch auf 9,930 von 9,829 Billionen Euro.

In der EU-28 sank die Staatsschuldenquote auf 80,4 von 82,1 Prozent in Verhältnis zum BIP, während die Schulden in absoluten Zahlen stiegen auf 12,789 von 12,652 Billionen Euro.

Die höchsten Verschuldungsquoten im Verhältnis zum BIP wurden in Griechenland (181,2 Prozent), Italien (134,8 Prozent), Portugal (122,2 Prozent), Zypern (100,6 Prozent), Belgien (100,0 Prozent), Frankreich (98,4 Prozent) und Spanien (97,6 Prozent) registriert. Die Schuldenquote für Deutschland rangierte im Mittelfeld (61,9 Prozent).

Die staatlichen Haushaltsdefizite in der Eurozone sind im Jahr 2018 ebenfalls zurückgegangen. Das saisonbereinigte öffentliche Defizit im Verhältnis zum BIP sank auf 0,5 Prozent, wie Eurostat berichtete. Im Jahr 2017 hatte es 0,9 Prozent betragen. In der EU-28 sank das Defizit auf 0,7 Prozent von 1,0 Prozent zuvor.

