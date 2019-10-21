BFSI Security Market Size Worth $74.3 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 13.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global BFSI security market size is estimated to reach USD 74.3 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 13.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing risk of data loss owing to cyberattacks on banks and insurance companies is anticipated to propel the growth. Data related to the banking, financial services and insurance security (BFSI) industry is highly sensitive in nature as it contains personal or financial credentials. Thereby, cyber threats have prompted financial institutions to deploy reliable safety solutions at their premises.

Frequent emergence of new malware variants is driving demand for advanced safety solutions in the banking, financial services and insurance security market. For instance, in 2016, a mobile malware, masked as an application upgrade, was discovered. The malware displayed fake sites over authentic banking homepages for filching banking credentials of consumers. A generic solution would not have been enough to track this malware and that would have led to loss of large amounts of sensitive financial data.

Key suggestions from the report:

The Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) segment is expected witness the CAGR of 18.7% over the forecast period owing to increasing cybercrimes in financial institutions

The encryption software segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period owing to rising need for preventing unauthorized access and hacking of data

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market due to growth of fintech companies encouraging implementation of threat management solutions

Key market players in the BFSI security market include DXC Technology Company; Axis Communications; Honeywell International, Inc.; McAfee, Inc.; Sophos Ltd.; Symantec Corporation; IBM Corporation; Dell EMC; Bosch Security Systems; and Booz Allen Hamilton , Inc.

Read 138 page research report with ToC on "BFSI Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Physical Security (Software, Service), By Information Security, By End Use (Banking, Insurance Companies), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bfsi-security-market

Banking and insurance payment gateways require robust safety solutions to prevent breaches and enable secure transactions. Financial databases stored on cloud create need to verify safety systems of the cloud service provider. The market is lucrative in developing regions, such as Asia Pacific, owing to digitalized business operations in the BFSI industry.

Financial companies are stressing on consumer data protection and are implementing solutions such as firewall and threat management software. It has caused various companies to make huge investments in cybersecurity. Furthermore, governments across the globe have laid down stringent regulations to protect digital data related to BFSI. Such regulations have mandated response testing of threat management systems used in banks and insurance companies.

The industry includes a large number of Tier 1 companies that account for a majority share in the market. Industry giants acquire or collaborate with smaller players for sharing expertise and resources. Collaborations among big and small market players enable development of innovative products and services. The market is highly competitive in nature owing to the presence of major market players offering advanced safety solutions to the BFSI industry. Companies invest in R&D to develop innovative products for financial institutions. In addition, they adopt business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge.

Grand View Research has segmented the global BFSI security market based on physical security, information security, end use, and region:

BFSI Physical Security Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Software



Video Surveillance





Access Control





Intrusion and Fire Detection





Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)



Service



Consulting & Training Services





Integration & Maintenance Services





Managed Security Services

BFSI Information Security Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Software



Antivirus & Antimalware





Data Loss Protection





Disaster Recovery





Encryption





Firewall





Identity Access Management





Security and Vulnerability Management





Unified Threat Management



Service



Consulting & Training Services





Integration & Maintenance Services





Managed Security Services

BFSI Security End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Banking



Insurance Companies

BFSI Security Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies, by Grand View Research:

Neobanking Market - The global neobanking market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the growing customer demand for convenience in the banking sector.

The global neobanking market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the growing customer demand for convenience in the banking sector. Open Banking Systems Market - The global open banking systems market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period in line with the advances in technology, the subsequent rise in the adoption of big data analytics.

The global open banking systems market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period in line with the advances in technology, the subsequent rise in the adoption of big data analytics. Insurance Telematics Market - The global insurance telematics market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.1% over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of laws and regulations related to the security and safety of vehicles.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg