WKN: 5014 ISIN: CNE0000018R8  
21.10.2019 | 11:40
Xinhua Silk Road: Moutai ranks among top ten liquor making companies in China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kweichow Moutai, together with other nine companies, was ranked among the top ten liquor making companies in China by China National Light Industry Council and China Alcoholic Drinks Association (CADA) at the ongoing 14th China International Alcoholic Drinks Expo.

The other nine companies include Wuliangye, Yanghe, Luzhoulaojiao,Gujing Group, Fenjiu Group, Yanjing Beer, COFCO Greatwall Wine, Jing Brand, and Shaoxing Wine.

The expo has attracted more exhibitors and attendees from all over the world than the previous ones and has become an efficient platform for them to boost exchanges and deepen cooperation, said Wang Yancai, President of CADA.

Entrance to Moutai exhibition booth at the 14th China International Alcoholic Drinks Expo

At its exhibition booth at the center of the expo, Kweichow Moutai is displaying its Moutai culture by connecting its traditional liquor brewing techniques with big data technology, as the company is aiming to lead the development of Chinese liquor industry with the principle of "smart Moutai and smart brewing."

Over the past years, Kweichow Moutai is fostering its culture, which integrates visions, focus on details and reliable work.

Billboard for Moutai products at the expo

The three-day International Alcoholic Drinks Expo, first held in 2006, attracted more than 3,000 liquor companies, with products ranging from Chinese liquor, wine, beer, brandy, to whiskey.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/308884.html?from=singlemessage

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013996/Moutai.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013997/Billboard_for_Moutai.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire