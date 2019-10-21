IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that it is using advanced analytics to more than double the number of companies covered by its Dividend Forecasting service. The expanded global service covers an unparalleled 28,000 stocks in more than 90 markets, providing up to five years of dividend forecast data for each stock covered.

"Combining cutting edge analytics with our more than 15 years of Dividend Forecasting expertise offers index providers, derivatives desks, asset managers and hedge funds access to the broadest set of dividend forecasts available for large-, mid- and small-cap stocks globally, including frontier markets," said Alessandro Ferretti, head of Dividend Products at IHS Markit. "Our recognized, bottom-up research methodology will still be applied by 40 expert forecasters, who will strengthen their fundamental analysis using augmented intelligence and quantitative insights produced by our model."

The model enabling the expanded dividend coverage was developed in partnership with the data science team at IHS Markit. It uses advanced machine learning to apply the proven methodologies of the Dividend Forecasting team at significant scale and scope to process a large, dynamic range of inputs and proxies, including company guidance, historical patterns, industry and peer group trends, consensus forecasts and other unique datasets from IHS Markit.

"Using machine learning, advanced statistical modelling and time series analysis techniques to uncover patterns in multiple datasets helps us dramatically expand coverage and also retain the analytical rigor our Dividend Forecasting team has developed over many years," said Yaacov Mutnikas, chief data scientist and chief technology officer at IHS Markit.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005231/en/

Contacts:

News Media:

Alex Paidas

IHS Markit

+1 212 205 7101

alex.paidas@ihsmarkit.com

Press Team

+1 303 858 6417

press@ihsmarkit.com