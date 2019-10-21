Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

WKN: A19EWG ISIN: XS1582205040 Ticker-Symbol:  
Lang & Schwarz
21.10.19
12:43 Uhr
104,79 Euro
-0,16
-0,15 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
Statkraft AS: Release of third quarter results 2019

Statkraft discloses third quarter results 2019 on Thursday 24 October 2019 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.comand Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.

Live webcast
09:00 a.m. CEST: Statkraft presents the results in a live webcast at www.statkraft.com. The presentation will be held in English.

Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tel.: +47 971 74 132

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


