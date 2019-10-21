Statkraft AS: Release of third quarter results 2019

Statkraft discloses third quarter results 2019 on Thursday 24 October 2019 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.comand Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.

Live webcast

09:00 a.m. CEST: Statkraft presents the results in a live webcast at www.statkraft.com. The presentation will be held in English.

Contact:

Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tel.: +47 971 74 132

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act