Kin + Carta Ranked Top 10 in UK Digital Agencies Report

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin + Carta has been ranked in the top five full-service digital agencies and eighth overall in Econsultancy's prestigious Top 100 Digital Agencies report, in the group's first year of entry.

The Econsultancy Top 100 report, now in its second decade, is a comprehensive listing of the UK's digital agency landscape, and compiles its rankings based on fee income to reach an objective measure of current agency success.

The report provides a comprehensive snapshot of the digital marketing landscape in the UK, and values the industry at £3.2billion according to agency-supplied income data.

The top-ten placing rounds off a successful year for Kin + Carta - it was named as a leader in the prestigious The Forrester Wave Midsize Digital Experience Agencies evaluation.

In its review of Kin + Carta, Forrester stated: 'Kin and Carta scores well in strategy factors, including client co-innovation and employee experience.

Charlie Wrench, chief connective officer at Kin + Carta, said: "To be recognised as one of the top 10 digital agencies in the UK in our first year is a real honour. We believe this is a testament to the boldness of our clients, the effectiveness of our working culture, and the great teamwork happening across our Connective.

Kin + Carta rebranded from St Ives in 2018 and is now a global ecosystem of 1,500 technologists, strategists and creatives across four continents, united by culture and shared ways of working.

"Since our rebrand in 2018, we've gone from strength to strength. This latest commendation validates the strength of our unique operating model and announces us as the UK's leading challenger to big global consultancies."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1014305/Kin_Carta_Logo.jpg