Montag, 21.10.2019

21.10.2019 | 12:31
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 18

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 18 October 2019 were:

195.17p  Capital only (undiluted)
199.97p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 30,000 ordinary shares on 05th July 2019,
the Company has 23,017,476 ordinary shares in issue excluding 9,916,456 shares
in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the
holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following
confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

