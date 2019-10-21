Medtronic plc: Sean Salmon Named Executive Vice President and Group President of Medtronic Diabetes

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced that Sean Salmon, previously Senior Vice President (SVP) and President, Coronary and Structural Heart (CSH) within the Cardiac and Vascular Group of Medtronic, has been named Executive Vice President (EVP) and Group President of Medtronic Diabetes, effective today. Salmon will serve on the company's Executive Committee and succeeds Hooman Hakami, who is leaving Medtronic.

"I want to thank Hooman for his contributions to Medtronic over the past five years," said Omar Ishrak, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Under his leadership, our business introduced the world's first hybrid closed-loop insulin pump system - the MiniMed 670G System - and increased Diabetes Group revenue by over $700 million. We are excited about the product pipeline in diabetes, which is the most robust in the business' history and which will make a real difference to more patients with diabetes around the world. Hooman's leadership has been instrumental in advancing our business and achieving these results."

The company continues to expect the Diabetes Group to deliver low-single digit organic revenue growth in the current quarter. To ensure a seamless transition, Hakami will remain an advisor to executive leadership on an as needed basis through February 2020.

"Sean is a proven and highly respected leader both inside and outside of Medtronic, and I am confident in his ability to deliver continued growth and therapy adoption in our Diabetes business as he has done with our CSH business," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic's President-elect (effective November 1, 2019) and EVP of Medtronic's Restorative Therapies Group. "With our robust portfolio, our opportunity to serve diabetes patients through new innovations and services has never been greater. Sean has consistently demonstrated his ability to bring life-changing solutions to patients given his extensive knowledge of our business, his track record of strategy development and execution, and his well-established commitment to our Mission. I look forward to working with him in his new role. I also want to thank Hooman Hakami for his leadership of this important business over the past five years."

Salmon joined Medtronic in 2004 and has spent the past 15 years in increasingly senior management roles. He led Medtronic's entry into the highly-competitive drug eluting stent market and subsequently diversified the business via organic innovation and acquisitions. He has a proven track record of building high-performing teams, driving innovation and operating effectiveness and delivering sustained and profitable growth.

As President of Coronary and Structural Heart, Salmon led the Coronary and Renal Denervation, Cardiac Surgery and Structural Heart business units and led numerous functions including Clinical, Regulatory, R&D, Quality, Health Economics & Reimbursement, Business Development and Strategy. He led the expansion of Medtronic's fast-growing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) business by commercializing multiple product innovations, extending global penetration and by expanding treatment indications. Under his leadership, the Coronary and Structural Heart business grew to $3.7B in revenue with approximately 11,000 employees and 4.7 million patients served.

"I am honored and excited to take on leadership of Medtronic's market-leading Diabetes business," said Salmon. "We have a robust pipeline that promises to improve outcomes while vastly easing the burden for people living with diabetes. I'm looking forward to engaging the diabetes community and the people we serve to ensure that our products, therapies and services meet their needs."

Salmon also brings nearly 30 years' experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, with previous roles at CR Bard, Johnson & Johnson, SurgiVision and EuroRSCG Life. He earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BS in Applied Physiology from Boston University.

Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com (http://www.medtronic.com/)), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

