YouGov's final results to end July showed strong revenue growth (+10% underlying) and a 200bp increase in operating margins. The continuing drive is on growing Data Products and Services and focusing Custom Research on more profitable business. The ambitious targets to improve profitability set in the original five-year plan have been met. The new five-year plan to FY23 targets doubling both revenue and adjusted operating profit margin, as well as achieving a 30% CAGR in EPS (25% EPS CAGR in the earlier plan). In this context, the valuation premium to slower-growing peers looks well underpinned.

