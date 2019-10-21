EQS-News / 21/10/2019 / 18:34 UTC+8 Sun Cheong Creative Development Holdings Limited (01781.HK) voluntary basis keep the shareholders (the "Shareholders") and potential investors being informed of the latest business development of the Group. The directors of the Company (the "Directors") are pleased to announce that Champion Motor, subsidiary of the Company, has obtained exclusive dealership rights of two new product lines for the new business segment of trading of cars and provision of related services, namely, RacingLine and Quantum. RacingLine Group is a tier one partner of the Volkswagen Group and will supply high performance automobile parts for Volkswagen, Skoda and Audi cars to the Group. Quantum is an automobile film brand being produced by Saint-Gobain, a multinational high performance materials manufacturer based in France, and is specially designed for sports cars and luxury automobiles to protect them from ultraviolet rays and solar heat and against scratches. The Directors believe that the RacingLine and Quantum products have great market prospects. Further, the new exclusive dealerships rights will help to enhance the competitiveness of the Group's trading of cars and provision of related services and constitute an additional source of income and are beneficial to the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TCXEQCSOWT [1] Document title: SUN CHEONG CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED (01781.HK) EXCLUSIVE DEALERSHIPS IN AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTS 21/10/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc9f4c4aeeba706141bd32b26554658d&application_id=893351&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2019 06:34 ET (10:34 GMT)