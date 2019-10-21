Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - September 2019

January - September

Net sales increased by six percent to MSEK 8,350 (7,852), of which two percentage points were organic growth.

EBITA increased to MSEK 424 (353), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 5.1 (4.5) percent. Excluding the effects of implementing IFRS 16, EBITA increased to MSEK 398 (353) which corresponds to an EBITA margin of 4.8 (4.5) percent.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 275 (234). Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, the result before tax increased to MSEK 298 (234), which was an improvement of 27 percent.

The net result increased to MSEK 197 (150) or SEK 5.45 (4.17) per share. Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, the net result increased to MSEK 214 (150) which corresponds to SEK 5.95 (4.17) per share.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 1,080 (144). Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, operating cash flow increased to MSEK 556 (144).

Third quarter

Net sales increased by MSEK 8 to MSEK 2,825 (2,817), but the organic growth decreased by three percent.

EBITA increased to MSEK 169 (154), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 6.0 (5.5) percent. Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, EBITA increased to 161 (154) which corresponds to an EBITA margin of 5.7 (5.5) percent.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 118 (114). Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, the result before tax increased to MSEK 127 (114), which was an improvement of 11 percent.

The net result increased to MSEK 88 (75) or SEK 2.43 (2.07) per share. Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, the net result increased to MSEK 94 (75) which corresponds to SEK 2.61 (2.07) per share.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 439 (52). Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 260 (52).

