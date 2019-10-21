City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 18-October-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 187.13p

INCLUDING current year revenue 187.53p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 18-October-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 72.79p

INCLUDING current year revenue 72.96p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP23.70m

Borrowing Level: 15%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528