EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies - Announces Co-Operation Agreement with Scattered Gold Biotechnology Inc.

NIAGRA FALLS and LONDON, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to announce a co-operation agreement with Scattered Gold Biotechnology Inc. ("SGB").

SGB and EHT have signed the co-operation agreement for the purpose of developing customized cultivation units to form the basis of a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant facility in North Bay, Ontario. With the assistance of Canadore College, the facility will focus on the process of producing recombinant proteins from genetically-engineered "green plant bioreactors", and will utilize Growratio's advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) platform to orchestrate and replicate the precise environmental protocols required for pharmaceutical grade biomass production at scale.



SGB has developed several plant bioreactor lines (genetically-engineered tobacco) that express and accumulate various recombinant proteins at very high levels, making the process of "upstream production" (biomass generation before extraction/purification) compellingly cost-effective and eco-friendly.



SGB is interested in the generation of a GMP-compliant facility and the process of production for select recombinant proteins, including potential biopharmaceuticals for human use. SGB and EHT's mutual interest is in the integration of EHT's cultivation units as an "upstream production module", which will utilize Growratio's patented lighting and proprietary control systems to deliver advanced environmental "recipes', including customized spectral tuning algorithms to drive efficiencies in photosynthesis and photomorphogenesis for the consistent generation of plant bioreactor biomass for downstream processing and purification of the recombinant protein product.

SGB and EHT believe once a production model of a GMP-compliant facility is completed, the process design will generate valuable IP, opening opportunities for other companies to licence the technology from SGB and EHT. As market for recombinant proteins grows rapidly worldwide, advancements in large-scale production technologies are imperative to supply the growing demand. Current conventional processes for manufacturing of recombinant proteins use bioreactors (fermenters) to cultivate bacterial, insect or mammalian cells. Bioreactors are generally costly to build, and energy-inefficient in operation due to the use of highly-processed input materials. They also have limited scalability, often rendering the product prohibitively expensive. The use of the combined technology (SGB,EHT and Growratio) is aimed at fully-controlled cultivation of "green plant bioreactors" and is expected to bring the price point down significantly, benefiting consumers.

EHT's CEO, John Gamble, commented, "This is a major advancement for our company; we have confirmed our market entry into the biopharma sector with SGB selecting our micro grow technology to provide the necessary plant growth for the production of recombinant proteins. We look forward to our entry into the biopharmaceutical sector and expanding our technology presence both in Canada and globally with our partner Growratio."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About Scattered Gold Biotechnology Inc.

Scattered Gold Biotechnology Inc (SGB Inc) is a young Canadian biotechnology company focused on harnessing the power of photosynthesis into the production of recombinant proteins for human needs. Building on similarities of basic biological processes in all living cells, our focus is on turning photosynthesizing plants into capable, scalable, cost-effective "green biofactories" - production platforms for affordable recombinant proteins and other biologics. The company develops carefully crafted, state-of-the-art engineered, low-alkaloid tobacco plant lines that express and accumulate various recombinant proteins and peptides. The process of production is compellingly cost-effective, when compared with the conventional, fermenter bioreactor-based technologies. Developed by SGB Inc, the fine-tuned, photosynthetic "bioreactor tobacco plants" are capable of producing gram-amounts of recombinant proteins in one plant, while reducing carbon dioxide amount in the air and requiring minimal up-front investment - the characteristics of a remarkably environmentally-friendly, energy-efficient and cost-effective bioprocess!

About Canadore College of Applied Arts and Technology

Canadore College trains people through applied learning, leadership and innovation. It provides access to over 80 full-time quality programs and has outstanding faculty and provides success services to students from nearly 400 Canadian communities and 15 international countries. The College and its students add nearly $244 million to Nipissing Parry Sound Service Area economy. Approximately 1,000 students graduate from Canadore each year, and they join 46,000 alumni working across the globe. Canadore receives less than 50 per cent of its traditional funding from the provincial Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities and relies on its own innovation and entrepreneurial endeavors and generous donors for the balance.

www.canadorecollege.ca

About Growratio Inc.

Growratio Inc. engineers and manufactures software-driven solutions for large scale vertically integrated Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) operations. By utilizing patented hardware orchestrated by the Growratio Cloud, proprietary AI algorithms, and modern business models, Growratio Inc.'s CEA platform enables unparalleled advancements in efficiency, consistency, and quality. Growratio is situated in the heart of the MaRS Discovery District in downtown Toronto, where it operates the first laboratory in the MaRS complex authorized by Health Canada to perform activities with medical cannabis.

