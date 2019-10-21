Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 18-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.03p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.80p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.86p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.64p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---