Klövern AB (publ): Klövern divests 42 properties in Karlstad for SEK 2,610 million

Klövern has signed a contract to divest its entire property portfolio in Karlstad, consisting of 42 properties, for a total underlying property value of SEK 2,610 million. The properties' lettable area amounts to approximately 204,000 sq.m. and consists primarily of premises for offices and warehouse/logistics. The rental value amounts to SEK 247 million and the economic occupancy rate amounts to 95 per cent.

The transaction is done in order to geographically streamline Klövern's property portfolio to fewer cities.

Transfer of possession is planned to be on 29 November 2019.

The transaction encompasses the following properties:

Barkassen 7 Bälgen 11 Kanoten 10 Stolpen 1 Barkassen 9 Druvan 13 Kulingen 4 Stolpen 6 Björnen 13 Ekorren 11 Mercurius 3 Styrmannen 5 Björnen 7 Fjädern 14 Monitorn 9 Sågen 1 Blåsten 3 Fjädern 16 Passadvinden 3 Sågen 2 Blåsten 4 Freja 13 Pinassen 2 Sågen 9 Brisen 4 Grästegen 2 Regnvinden 1 Tornadon 2 Bromsen 1 Gångjärnet 2 Skepparen 15 Tången 15 Bromsen 6 Hammaren 21 Släggan 13 Ugnen 1 Bälgen 9 Herrhagen 1:10 Spärren 7 Vänersnipan 1 Bälgen 10 Hybelejen 17

Klövern's adviser in the transaction was Walthon Advokater.

